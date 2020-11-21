Swiss National Bank Sells 130,200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Darden Restaurants worth $50,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $125.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.55.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.