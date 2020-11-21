Swiss National Bank Sells 13,700 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of United Rentals worth $48,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after acquiring an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United Rentals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,845,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $219.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $223.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.