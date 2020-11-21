Swiss National Bank Sells 14,400 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $51,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.