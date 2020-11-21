Swiss National Bank Sells 16,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $51,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $106.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

