Swiss National Bank Sells 165,100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,658,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

