Swiss National Bank Sells 17,400 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

