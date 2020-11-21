Swiss National Bank Sells 17,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Cardinal Health worth $53,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 285,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 264,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

