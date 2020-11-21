Swiss National Bank Sells 19,900 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $46,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $103.80 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.