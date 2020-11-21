Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $44,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

NYSE:BIO opened at $569.98 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.77 and its 200 day moving average is $508.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

