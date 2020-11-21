Swiss National Bank Sells 21,500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $48,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period.

Shares of LNG opened at $54.44 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

