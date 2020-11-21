Swiss National Bank Sells 23,600 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Elanco Animal Health worth $43,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 269,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.42 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

