Swiss National Bank Sells 25,200 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Pembina Pipeline worth $48,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

