Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Masimo worth $47,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $247.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $4,802,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

