Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Abiomed worth $48,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $268.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

