Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Advance Auto Parts worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

AAP opened at $144.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

