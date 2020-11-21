Swiss National Bank Sells 6,600 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Ulta Beauty worth $46,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $273.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.12.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

