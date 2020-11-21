Swiss National Bank Sells 7,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Zebra Technologies worth $52,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $354.99 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $367.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

