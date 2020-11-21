Swiss National Bank Sells 7,900 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $53,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in FMC by 3,839.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 81,693 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in FMC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

FMC stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

