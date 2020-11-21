Swiss National Bank Sells 8,300 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $41,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $749,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,314,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,296,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $383,426.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,127. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.39.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $133.84 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.