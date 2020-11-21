Swiss National Bank Sells 9,100 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $43,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

