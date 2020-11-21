Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Celanese worth $49,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CE stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.