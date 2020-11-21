Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $47,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

