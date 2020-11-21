Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.52% of Henry Schein worth $43,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 628,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.58 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.