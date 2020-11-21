Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Open Text worth $48,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

