Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $44,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of STX stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

