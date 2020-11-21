SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of SYNNEX worth $46,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 264.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at $1,377,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $159.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.96.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.