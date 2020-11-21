Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,358 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.