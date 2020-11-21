TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

TEG stock opened at €24.74 ($29.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.66. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96.

About TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F)

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.