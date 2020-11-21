Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.56

Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 40600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The company has a market cap of $171.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) (TSE:TBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$500.67 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

