Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.65

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TKO opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $298.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,135.80. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Insiders sold a total of 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,150 in the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

