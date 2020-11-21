Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

