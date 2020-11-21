Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading 8.8% Higher

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 2,591,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 638,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Teligent alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 100,000 shares of Teligent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.