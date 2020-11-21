Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

