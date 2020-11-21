Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 189.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

