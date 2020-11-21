Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $540.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nord/LB reissued a sell rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.07.

TSLA stock opened at $489.61 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $508.61. The firm has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.77 and its 200-day moving average is $318.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 80.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

