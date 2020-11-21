The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,666,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 302,908 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 89,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

