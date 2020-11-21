The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 365,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 96,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

