The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $4,941,010.04 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SCHW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $153,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 636,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

