The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Children’s Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $40.20 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $216,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

