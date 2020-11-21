The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.17.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $331.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.36 and a 200-day moving average of $313.20. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

