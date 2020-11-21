The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 10% Higher

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. 324,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 104,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $30.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.