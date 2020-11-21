The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.32% of The E.W. Scripps worth $49,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,508,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,342,000 after acquiring an additional 106,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 321,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

SSP stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

