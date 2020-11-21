The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Sells $1,081,871.68 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EL opened at $240.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

