The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Sells $488,120,000.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

