The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.17 ($51.96).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €46.56 ($54.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F)

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.