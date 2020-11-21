The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in October

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of KF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 798.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

