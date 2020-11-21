The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

