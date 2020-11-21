The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 186,588 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 186,588 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $7,685,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.