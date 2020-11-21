The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Sells 349,584 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,958,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,688.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 763,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

