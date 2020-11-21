The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.